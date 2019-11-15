Westpac Fiji says Social Welfare accounts remain fee free

Westpac Fiji has assured that it will continue to support Social welfare customers until they transition to BSP.

The Social Welfare Ministry’s new payment arrangements are now with BSP after Westpac’s withdrawal from the partnership.

Senior Manager Corporate Affairs and Marketing Rowena Taito says customers who receive social welfare payments have had no changes to their accounts which remain fee-free at present.

Taito is encouraging customers who may have questions about their welfare payments to visit their nearest social welfare office or call the ministry.