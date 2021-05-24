Westpac education grants increased for women and girls

Westpac Fiji is this year offering thirty grants across three categories to support women to return to study or undertake advanced study.

Westpac CEO Shane Smith says in light of the ongoing pandemic and because they know the impact global border closures have had on many families, they’ve decided to maintain ten grants in three categories.

Smith says the Westpac Women and Girls Education Grant program was set up by Westpac in 2011 to acknowledge the challenges females face in completing education or taking up advanced studies.

He adds that many know the challenges women and girls face when it comes to glass ceilings, pay gaps, discrimination, domestic violence and managing demands of family life and career – and Smith strongly believes that everyone has to do their part to embrace diversity and inclusiveness.

“The women’s grant program has been around for more than 10 years. There are three categories: primary, secondary, and tertiary. And the awards or the grants have increased from nine to thirty, and it opens in April. “

Smith has encouraged all Fijian women and girls to put in their submissions before the end of June.