Westpac confident of economic rebound for Fiji

Westpac Fiji remains confident about a growth rebound for the Fijian economy in 2022.

This was highlighted in Westpac Fiji’s Quarterly Economic Update.

The report shows that this is possible with the international border reopening being the decisive factor, although the magnitude of the growth will be slightly lower.

Article continues after advertisement

It expects the real GDP to rebound and grow by 8.5% in 2022 in the baseline scenario adding that the economy is then likely to continue the momentum in 2023 with normalising of tourism activity, rise in business and consumer confidence as well as ongoing fiscal and monetary stimulus.

If increasing cases of COVID-19 in Fiji warrant the return of travel bans with major source market countries and other restrictions, tourism activity will be vastly affected and hence growth outcomes will be adversely impacted.

In this case, Westpac expects a modest recovery for 2022 of around 5.0% driven mainly by base effect.

On the upside, if Fiji is able to sustain the momentum of tourism activity and the third wave of COVID-19 is contained, the report shows an anticipation of a rebound of 11.5% for 2022.

The Quarterly Economic Update reports that Fiji’s strategy on the health front has allowed the economy to reopen and activity to somewhat return.

It adds that a wave of policy support has also been critically important, coupled with the effectiveness of the vaccine rollout.

Westpac Fiji says while challenges and risks remain in the form of the third wave of infections, new vaccine-resistant variants, natural disasters, and the upcoming general elections, for now, the economy has considerable momentum as it proceeds into 2022.

The report says with countries not resorting to heavy-handed lockdowns that have economic damage, 2022 is still expected to be a year of recovery barring low-level disruptions.

It adds that in Fiji, the setback to the economy from the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak was significant.

This included GDP estimates contracting by around 3.8 percent in 2021.

Westpac adds that the success of Government’s vaccination strategy last year, the early reopening of international borders and subsequent resumption of travel and tourism activity, combined with substantial policy support, set the tone for an economic recovery this year.