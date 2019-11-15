Home

Business

Westpac and Kina Bank contributes to relief assistance

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 23, 2020 7:15 am

Westpac Fiji has announced it will commit over $77, 300 to the Fiji Red Cross Society to support people and communities affected by Cyclone Yasa.

The combined amount committed by Westpac and Kina Bank now stood at $154,738.

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive Kip Hanna say as the bank recently entered an agreement to sell its Pacific operations to Kina Bank, she is happy to note they have the same commitment to helping communities in times of need.

Article continues after advertisement

Westpac Fiji staff have also begun a collection of money, food, and household supplies to help those in affected areas.

Kina Bank Chief Executive Greg Pawson says the donation will help provide much-needed shelter and food to anyone who has been affected by TC Yasa.

The sale of the Westpac Pacific operation is subject to regulatory and Kina shareholder approval and is expected to be completed in the latter part of 2021.

