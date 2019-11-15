Western businesses record low Diwali sales

With a few days remaining for Diwali, many businesses in Nadi and Lautoka continue to record low sales.

In the past years these same shops would make a killing during Diwali, however the global pandemic has changed the game for everyone.

Fantasy Enterprise Owner Shovina Khan says people just don’t have the money to spend compared to previous years.

Article continues after advertisement

“The purchasing power of people has basically dropped. When they come they look for cheaper options or when they come they are reluctant to spend.”

Khan says last year, people were purchasing Diwali outfits that were more than $200.

Eleganza Botique Sales Manager Madhvi Pillay says, they have given the option of lay-by to many of their customers just to assist them.

“So a lot of people have opted for lay-by options. They find it much easier so we have given them one month prior time to clear their debts off so it makes it easier for them to clear it before Diwali.”

Pillay says they understand the difficult situation people are in as some many may be unemployed.

Many of these business owners have also told FBC News that landlords have not shown any mercy when it comes to rent and they’ve been paying the same amount since March despite a pandemic that has crippled the economy.