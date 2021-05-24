West hits Russia with oil bans and gas curbs

The US and UK are banning Russian oil and the EU is ending its reliance on Russian gas as countries harden their response to the invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said the move targeted “the main artery of Russia’s economy”.

He spoke soon after the European Commission said it would reduce EU demand for Russian gas by two-thirds – the EU gets 40% of its gas from Russia.

The move is likely to mean higher petrol prices and bills for consumers.

Russia’s economy is heavily dependent on energy. It is the world’s third-biggest oil producer, behind Saudi Arabia and the US.

Before the measures were announced, Russia warned of “catastrophic” consequences for the global economy and said it might close its main gas pipeline to Germany.

Investor fears of an embargo drove Brent crude oil to $139 (£106) a barrel at one point on Monday – its highest level for almost 14 years.

On the ground in Ukraine, civilians have been evacuated from two under-attack areas while the US has said up to 4,000 Russian troops may have been killed in the conflict.

Mr Biden admitted the move was “not without cost at home,” adding the decision was taken “in close consultation” with allies.

In a similar move, the UK is to phase out Russian oil imports by the end of 2022.