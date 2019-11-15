Webinar to provide free business coaching for MSMEs

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has launched an online seminar or webinar to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises deal with challenges presented by COVID-19.

The webinar which begins today, is facilitated by an international master trainer and four highly experienced local business coaches.

FCEF Board Chair, Sandeep Chauhan says the webinar will allow small businesses around the country to engage directly with business coaches on topics such as creative marketing and COVID-19 financial management.

“Now more than ever, the women and young business owners are in need of support due to the developments with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic and its extensive impact on businesses in Fiji. We are happy to say that with the incorporation of business counseling and webinars, we can further assist these businesses with no cost to them at all”.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says as an international partner, they are committed to helping small businesses survive and grow from this pandemic.

“The webinar series provide a new platform for local MSME’s where they can gain insights, inspiration and the latest information to help them navigate the best forward through the current crisis”.

Over 100 micro, small and medium enterprises are registered to participate in an interactive webinar on COVID-19 which aims to ensure business survival, revival and growth in times of crisis.