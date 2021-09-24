Home

Webinar looks at new opportunities

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 9, 2021 5:30 am
An investment webinar between Fiji and New Caledonia provided an opportunity to look at untapped economic potentials.

Hosted by Investment Fiji the webinar promoted Fiji’s investment opportunities to the New Caledonia region.

It provided Fijian businesses with a chance to connect with potential New Caledonia businesses and build a strategic relation benefiting both countries.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says the webinar creates a pathway for both countries to build strong partnerships and explore investment opportunities in areas such as agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and business process outsourcing.

Koya says the COVID-19 pandemic brought global lockdowns that have affected trade and investment, thus, restoration of cross-border trade and investment is vital in driving the regional economic recovery.

“The webinar will equally place emphasis on incentives and tax reforms provided by the Fijian Government, the registration of business in Fiji and the opportunities Fiji has available for you.”

Investment Fiji has been hosting similar webinars with other countries to help Fijian businesses secure new export markets.

