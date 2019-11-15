We will support businesses at every opportunity: PM

The Government continues to support Fijian businesses at every opportunity to create and sustain employment.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says every time he hears about another budget sale on the radio or read about a hotel re-opening its doors and re-hiring staff he knows we’re on the right path.

Bainimarama says almost everyone has sat around a grog bowl throwing around ideas for the “next big thing” but not everyone goes out and does the work to turn that idea into an innovation.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s about getting your costs worked out, finding your competitive advantage, and making your business work for you, work for your employees and –– most importantly work for your customers. There’s nothing easy about starting a business. Success is always earned and never given. Real entrepreneurs are not fly-by-night merchants. Sometimes it takes years of perseverance before you see real success”.

The Head of Government has also spoken with Fijians who have seen their jobs and working hours cut as a result of the pandemic.

He says these hard-working people don’t want to settle for handouts.

They want the dignity of a job and at its core whether it’s through cutting taxes, incentivizing spending, or spurring new construction – creating jobs is what the latest budget is all about.