Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Trade Ministry to work with Police to monitor businesses|More found intoxicated amidst breach|We will not hesitate to ban kava: Dr Fong|Screening and testing increases in Vanua Levu|41 cases over the weekend, two considered severe|Reports of infected people drinking kava with others|Controlled entry into Viti Levu now allowed|Over 60,000 COVID tests conducted|Businesses to operate under relevant COVID safe measures|233 active COVID-19 cases in the country|Ministry confident in targeted lockdown and surveillance|More quarantine and isolation facilities needed|Lautoka Hospital receiving patients from FEMAT hospital|Zens Medical Centre in Nadi town temporarily closed|Part of Navosai cordoned off|Vaccination effort ramped up|Loitering tops the list of COVID related arrests|Border at Sawani Serea Road remains|Opposition leader questions application of COVID-19 protocols|Lot of movement observed in Lami|PM announces FNPF assistance, informal help and legislation|One containment area for Central Division, North free to operate|Western containment areas are now merged, curfew hours change|Two new infections recorded in Nadi|Screening and isolation zones in Narere and Kinoya|
Full Coverage

Business

We will not hesitate to ban kava: Dr Fong

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 31, 2021 12:40 pm

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong is pleading with Fijians not to make him recommend the banning of grog completely as Fiji battles to contain its second wave of COVID-19.

Dr Fong stresses drinking grog is becoming a significant factor in the spread of COVID-19.

He adds that drinking grog involves close contact with others and drinking out of a common cup, which create perfect conditions for the virus to spread from one person to another.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong stresses that grog drinking is an important part of our culture and our social life in Fiji, however people need to refrain from sharing grog with people from outside their household during this pandemic period.

“Don’t invite anyone to your house, don’t go to anyone else’s house, don’t share a bowl with colleagues after work, or during work or in any other place. I know many of you are familiar with the small shed that is sitting at the back of the workplace, where we all gather and enjoy a basin of grog, we need to ban it.”

Dr Fong is also reminding Fijians to protect their personal space at home and at work by making sure COVID-19 safe measures are maintained at all times.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.