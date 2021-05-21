We will not hesitate to ban kava: Dr Fong

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong is pleading with Fijians not to make him recommend the banning of grog completely as Fiji battles to contain its second wave of COVID-19.

Dr Fong stresses drinking grog is becoming a significant factor in the spread of COVID-19.

He adds that drinking grog involves close contact with others and drinking out of a common cup, which create perfect conditions for the virus to spread from one person to another.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong stresses that grog drinking is an important part of our culture and our social life in Fiji, however people need to refrain from sharing grog with people from outside their household during this pandemic period.

“Don’t invite anyone to your house, don’t go to anyone else’s house, don’t share a bowl with colleagues after work, or during work or in any other place. I know many of you are familiar with the small shed that is sitting at the back of the workplace, where we all gather and enjoy a basin of grog, we need to ban it.”

Dr Fong is also reminding Fijians to protect their personal space at home and at work by making sure COVID-19 safe measures are maintained at all times.