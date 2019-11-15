Home

We will keep supporting Fijian communities: Devi

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
December 20, 2019 7:55 am
The Vodafone ATH Foundation will continue to support initiatives that will benefit Fijian communities.

In line with this, Foundation Executive Ambalika Devi donated $10,000 to Viti Spinal Injury Association.

Devi says the donation will go to those who need devices to make their lives easier.

“There is about $10,000 allocated from the Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation for the association to provide access in the communities. There is also a lot of wheelchairs being brought in containers from different parts of the world. We are able to provide the wheelchairs and mobility devices like crutches and walkers, but what is missing is the access in the communities.”

The foundation has been supporting the association for some years now and having previously supplied wheelchairs as well.

