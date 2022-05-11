We have confidence in the economy: Hare

Soft drink giant, Coca-Cola will be carrying out a $10-million extension to its Suva warehouse later this year.

Coca-Cola Europacific General Manager, Roger Hare says they have confidence in the Fijian economy and see more potential to do business in Fiji.

The new warehouse is to assist boost their exports to the other market and will allow the company to store more raw materials.

Article continues after advertisement

Hare says it will also give their equipment servicing team a workshop to work from.

“We’re confident that as more and more people enjoy our product, as we broaden the portfolio we make available to our consumers, now we need more space and we start looking at serving more and more pacific countries out of Fiji so to invest in the future growth, it’s really important that we make these investment decisions as we go through.”

Coca-Cola also announced yesterday that plastic bottles smaller than one litre are now made from 100% recycled plastic to support sustainable packaging.