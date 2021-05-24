Home

Business

Watchdog clamps down on cryptocurrency exchange

| @BBCWorld
June 29, 2021 1:50 pm
[Source: BBC]

Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, has been issued a warning by the UK’s financial regulator.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has ruled that the firm cannot conduct any “regulated activity” in the UK.

It also advised people to be wary of adverts promising high returns on cryptoasset investments.

Article continues after advertisement

Binance’s existing crypto exchange is not UK-based so despite the FCA ruling, there will be no impact on UK residents who use the website to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies.

The FCA does not regulate cryptocurrencies, but requires exchanges to register with them. Binance has not registered with the FCA and therefore is not allowed to operate an exchange in the UK.
The FCA move comes amid pushback from regulators around the world against cryptocurrency platforms.

Binance.com is an online centralised exchange that offers users a range of financial products and services, including purchasing and trading a wide range of digital currencies, as well as digital wallets, futures, securities, savings accounts and even lending.

Binance Group is currently based in the Cayman Islands, while Binance Markets Limited is an affiliate firm based in London. The firm has multiple entities dotted around the world and Binance Group was previously based in Malta.

