Waste management costs concerning

More than $3 million a year is being spent by municipal councils on waste management.

The cost range includes, fuel, wear and tear of fleet, fleet maintenance, capital investment on new trucks, machines, technology and labour cost.

Local Government Ministry Director Bindula Devi says the significant budget for this is a concern.

Devi highlighted this today during World Consumer Rights Day celebrations.

“The total waste management cost incurred by all the councils from the last two years are $3.6 million, this is for 2018 and $3.3m for 2019.”

This year’s World Consumer Rights Day theme is “The Sustainable Consumer” and the Council’s focus for discussion is “Love Food, Hate Waste, Save Money”.

Food waste is a relevant global problem where approximately 1.3 billion tonnes of food is wasted per year.