Warwick staff stay loyal as resort reopens

Some staff at the Warwick Fiji, have today revealed how they volunteered to continue working without pay during the COVID-19 crisis.

This comes as the resort reopened today, which has given staff the feeling of hope as they look forward to the start of a new beginning.

Executive Assistant, Sera Driso was among the few staff who stayed on at the resort to provide assistance in maintaining the place in order for a smooth transition when they re-opened.

“So we would come in the morning, spend 2 hours in the office, and then we would go down to the compound to change into our working clothes so it was kind of like a boarding school experience. It was fun.”

Driso says it’s touching to see them operating again and especially having guests back at the resort.

She adds that today has been a morale booster for the staff as they hope for even better days ahead.