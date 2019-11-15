Warwick Fiji reopens doors for locals

One of the biggest resorts along the coral coast, Warwick Fiji, has reopened its doors for the local market.

A few months back, the resort had to drastically reduce operations due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya says the re-opening of the Warwick Resort is also a relief for many of its staff.

“Warwicks participation in our love our local’s campaign through this reopening will reemploy close to about 50 employees and this will certainly increase once the borders are open which we are hoping will be soon.

The Tourism Minister stresses that supporting locals is extremely important.”

“Earlier this year we launched our love our local campaigns to build consumer confidence and ignite economic activity in the tourism industry and I want to thank Warwick Fiji for using this platform as a stepping stone to reopen once again to introduce guests to new experiences under this particular campaign.”

The Naviti and the Tokatoka Resort have been operating since July under the Love our Locals campaign while the Tambua Sands will remain closed until the international border opens.