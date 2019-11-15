Home

Walt Disney World reopens in Florida amid Covid-19 surge

| @BBCWorld
July 12, 2020 1:51 pm

Walt Disney World Resort has begun to reopen in Florida despite a coronavirus surge across the US state.

The site’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opened on Saturday. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are expected to follow from 15 July.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and adhere to other safety measures across the complex in Orlando.



Over a quarter of a million cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Florida, along with 4,197 deaths.

Disney first closed the resort in March during the early months of America’s outbreak. While infections were largely concentrated in New York and California at first, Florida is among several states recording a rise in cases in recent weeks.

In Orange County, where the resort is based, authorities have reported 16,630 cases – some of the highest numbers in Florida.

