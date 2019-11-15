Walmart joins Microsoft in bid for TikTok's US operations

The US retail giant Walmart has said it will team up with Microsoft to make a bid for the US operations of TikTok.

Walmart told the BBC it thought a deal with the Chinese video-sharing app would help it expand its operations.

TikTok has been given 90 days to sell its US arm to an American firm or face a ban in the country, after Donald Trump claimed it shared user data with Beijing – claims it denies.

Earlier on Thursday the firm’s boss resigned ahead of the impending ban.

Confirming that the company was pursuing a deal, a Walmart spokesperson told the BBC: “We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators.”

Microsoft declined to comment, saying it had “nothing to share at this time”.

Microsoft confirmed at the beginning of August that it was in talks with TikTok. Now with Walmart, which owns UK supermarket Asda, it will go up against other prospective bidders, including the US tech giant Oracle.