Walmart hits record high. Amazon isn't far from one

The retail industry is in the midst of unprecedented turmoil.

But the COVID-19 pandemic is also leading to opportunities for a select group of strong retailers to grow even more dominant — thanks in large part to success in the realm of digital shopping.

Walmart (WMT), which owns Jet.com and several other niche e-commerce sites in addition to its own thriving Walmart.com platform, hit a new all-time high on Monday.

The stock is now up 11% this year. Shares of Walmart rival Amazon (AMZN) were up more than 2% as well. The stock hit an all-time high last week and has surged more than 30% so far in 2020.

Canadian online retailer Shopify (SHOP) also continues to surge. The stock rose 6% Monday to a new record.

Chief technology officer Jean-Michel Lemieux said in a tweet last Thursday that “our platform is now handling Black Friday level traffic every day!” Shares have soared nearly 60% this year.

Chinese e-commerce stocks are on fire as well. Pinduoduo (PDD), which lets people buy goods in groups in order to get big discounts, soared 11% Monday to a new record after it announced it was making an investment in Chinese household appliance and electronics retailer GOME.

Online retail leaders Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) have also bounced back sharply in recent weeks due to hopes that the worst could soon be over for China’s economy.