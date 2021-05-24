Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley to bar unvaccinated staff

Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley’s staff and clients will be barred from entering its New York offices if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID.

Unvaccinated employees will need to work remotely, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The policy comes into effect next month, in a move aimed to allow the lifting of other COVID-related rules.

Last week, the investment bank’s chief executive called on workers to return to the office.

The BBC understands the move will allow the company to remove restrictions in offices on face coverings and social distancing.

The policy currently operates on an honour system, but the bank may later decide to require proof of vaccination status.

Morgan Stanley had already implemented so-called “vaccine-only” workspaces in some departments, including institutional securities and wealth management.