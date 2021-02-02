Walesi donates to disaster relief fund

In an effort to assist Fijians affected by the recent cyclones, a donation of $20,000 was made to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund by Walesi Limited.

The donation was in collaboration with Conversant Solutions Pte Limited – a Singaporean strategic business partner.

Minister for Economy and Communications, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says such contributions are channelled towards providing assistance to Fijians who are most affected by the inclement weather conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive of Conversant Solutions Kong Wai says they heard of the level of devastation caused by the cyclones and wanted to help.

The Walesi team also informed the Minister that their infrastructure did not sustain any major damage or outages during TC Yasa and Ana.