WAF to recover $13.96m from deferred payments

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 29, 2021 4:45 pm

The Water Authority will commence its water meter disconnection program from Friday following the deferment of payment benefits for over a year.

The deferred payment benefit was offered to all customers as part of the Water Authority’s COVID-19 Relief initiative from April last year.

The disconnection of service for unpaid water bills will be rolled out in three phases.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF Board Chair, Bhavesh Kumar says since April last year, the Water Authority has had to forgo millions of dollars in revenue to assist Fijians facing difficulty in settling their bills.

“A total of $13.96 million is yet to be recovered from April 2020 to August 2021 due to deferred payment benefits provided to all customers rather than have their services disconnected as part of WAF’s COVID-19 Relief initiatives we provided them with this relief.”

Kumar says the deferred payment benefit was offered to all WAF customers and 64,823 accounts remain outstanding to date.

“We have been urging our customers for months now to clear their bills, these were just deferments for those who were truly in need. We will move on to disconnections for those who have not cleared their bills. Customers facing genuine issues are encouraged to reach out to us, so we can make payment arrangements.”

The disconnection program for unpaid commercial accounts starts this Friday, institutional accounts from 1st November while disconnection of services for unpaid residential accounts will begin on December 1st.

