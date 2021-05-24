Home

WAF bills to go electronic

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
October 21, 2021 5:40 pm

The Water Authority of Fiji will be switching to electronic billing from January 1st as its main bill delivery platform.

Unregistered customers will be required to visit their nearest WAF office to check their water bills and update their contact information.

WAF says the new policy offers a superior bill delivery experience as part of initiatives to improve and streamline service delivery.

Article continues after advertisement

The utility has invested in e-Billing via email, and SMS which during the pandemic, provided a safe, easy and convenient alternative for customers.

Customers who registered for the service are able to receive their bills, as well as overdue and disconnection alerts in a timely manner, either through email or on their phone via SMS billing.

WAF also says this move conserves crucial resources and directly reduces expenses which have been steadily rising due to the increased charges for printing and postage.

All of WAF’s commercial and institutional customers have already signed up, with half of the residential customers registered so far.

Customers who have legitimate reasons for using traditional postage will be exempt. These include residential customers who are elderly, or live alone, and do not have access to electronic devices or are unable to use them.

WAF says it will require evidence of these claims.

The exemption will also apply to maritime customers with network issues.

