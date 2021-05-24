Home

Vuo Supermarket opens in Macuata

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 6, 2022 7:15 am

People from Namuka, Vaturoka and Nadogo districts in Macuata will no longer need to travel to Labasa Town to do their shopping.

This was after the opening of the Vuo Supermarket in Macuata yesterday.

Supermarket Director, Jitendra Chand says the $1.1million supermarket is the first of its kind for the villagers in the area.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am here to make sure that Vuo Supermarket PTE Limited looks after the whole community not only in these three tikina and Divisions you have talked about but whole of Labasa.”

Speaking at the event Tui Labasa, Ratu Jone Qomate says the supermarket will help create economic activity in the North.

The supermarket was the first phase of a grand project in the province.

A total of $3.6million will be invested in the four-phase project which will see the construction of other commercial facilities later this year.

