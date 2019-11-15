Vuda Pork shop diversifies brand

As one of the local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vuda Pork Shop have shifted their focus to the local market.

Having been heavily reliant on the tourism industry are looking at ways to diversify their product sales.

Vuda Pork Shop owner Simon Cole says he understands that pork is not an everyday meal for most Fijians as it is only consumed during functions.

He says they have brought their brand closer to the community by making pork meat, a meat of choice.

“And I think with the products that we’ve got, with the hams and the bacon were going to be bringing in pickle pork, roasted pickle pork in the next few weeks and sausages will come in soon just different ways of eating pork. And that’s what we’re trying to do”

At the moment, the Vuda Pork Shop has set up a new shop in Centre Point, Suva along with an outlet in Vuda as well.