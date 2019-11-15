Vuda pigs ‘The Pork Shop’ open in Suva

Vuda Pigs has opened its second “Pork Shop” in the Lees Trading Complex at Centre Point in Suva.

Simon Cole of Vuda Pigs and Aaron Spencer the owner of South Pacific Butchery, combined their talents to open the second outlet.

The new business has joined forces with the popular band INSIDE OUT who will be manning the shop.

Cole says the band business has slowed and they thought that during the lull, operating the shop would make sense.

But the Pork Shop story starts four months earlier when the new company had just completed its new facility at Vuda.

The company took a massive hit with the loss of 60% of its sales with the arrival of COVID-19 that virtually shut down the main customer, Fiji’s tourism industry.

With limited sales at supermarkets the Company took to the streets and social media.

With little hope of an immediate return of the tourism industry, the Company successfully promoted the first Pork Shop at the Junction of the Queens Highway and the Vuda Back Road on Facebook introducing lockdown specials.

Cole says these are family businesses who believed there is a market for pork and that the one-stop shop with easy parking and low overheads would work and it did.

He says they are also working with outlets in Nadi, Lautoka and Tavua and will soon have outlets in Rakiraki and Sigatoka with the same top-quality products.