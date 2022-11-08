Volvo won't sell petrol cars by 2026

[Source: ABC]

Automotive lobbyists are applauding Volvo’s decision to stop selling petrol powered cars in Australia within four years, but say this sort of commitment will be tougher for brands that sell cheaper cars en masse.

The Swedish company’s 2026 deadline shocked the local automotive industry and comes as the federal government attempts to pass legislation to bring down the cost of electric vehicles (EVs).

Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) chief executive Tony Weber told ABC News that Volvo’s announcement to go all electric by 2026 was “wonderful”.

“It supports the industry’s position to have a CO2 target and a target that creates a floor rather than a ceiling,” he said.

Many brands are now starting to sell so-called hybrid vehicles in Australia that use a combination of electric battery power and traditional petrol powered internal combustion engines (ICE).

However, few have committed to a specific deadline for selling only pure electric cars like Volvo.

“There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine,” Volvo Australia’s managing director Stephen Connor said.

“Instead of investing in a shrinking business, we choose to invest in the future, which is fully electric.”

“I am very confident we can achieve this, and even go beyond to achieve our aspiration of selling 20,000 fully electric cars every year in Australia.”

Volvo’s commitment in Australia is even four years ahead of what the brand is pledging to do for the rest of the world.

It has seen it bumped up near the top of a list put out today by the environmental advocacy group, the Climate Council.

The list ranks around a dozen brands sold in Australia in terms of what the Climate Council believes have the best to worst policies on phasing out ICE vehicles.

Polestar – a subsidiary of Volvo’s global owner Geely – and Tesla topped the Climate Council’s list.

Both brands are pure-play electric car companies.

“Excitingly, you’ve got brands like Volvo moving up the pack quickly,” the Climate Council’s head of advocacy Dr Jennifer Rayner told ABC News.

ABC News contacted all of the other brands featured on the Climate Council’s list and none supplied Australian-based commitments that match Volvo’s.

Dr Rayner said brands that don’t start setting firm commitments will start “getting lapped by the competition”.