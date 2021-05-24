Volkswagen rejects shareholder push for climate lobbying disclosures

Volkswagen (VLKAF) has rejected a shareholder proposal for it to explain how its lobbying activities align with its climate goals.

This is something two of the carmaker’s leading competitors have already promised to do, one of the investors said on Friday.

A filing by a group of seven shareholders said that while Volkswagen does disclose its trade association memberships, it should go further and say whether the associations’ aims are compatible with its emissions-cutting targets.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Board is failing to deliver transparent oversight of the company’s climate lobbying,” said Charlotta Sydstrand, sustainability strategist at Swedish pension scheme AP7, one of the shareholders involved in the proposal.

Her comments were included in a statement issued by the Church of England Pensions group, which also backed the filing.

The statement said Volkswagen had rejected the proposal on the grounds that the issue was deemed to be beyond the competence of the general meeting.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.