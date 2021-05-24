Vodonaivalu appointed as FNPF CEO

The Fiji National Provident Fund has appointed Viliame Vodonaivalu as its new Chief Executive.

FNPF Chair Daksesh Patel says Vodonaivalu has shown innovative and decisive direction, which is reflected in the Fund’s overall investment achievements.

The New FNPF CEO enabled the Fund to attain the highest levels of growth in the investment portfolio averaging 11.5 percent and totalling $2.8 billion, with a total investment income of $1.97 billion.

Vodonaivalu has been acting CEO since February 2021, following the resignation of former CEO Jaoji Koroi.