Vodafone Fiji to invest $50 million on network upgrade

Despite the current challenges, Vodafone Fiji will invest a further $50 million to upgrade its network in the new financial year.

Vodafone’s Chief Marketing Officer Rajnesh Prasad says they have been investing a substantial amount of money on upgrades for the past three years and this year will be no different.

Prasad says they want to improve their network coverage and data speed.

“We are investing another big chunk of money into our network to ensure that we continue to evolve our network, we continue to provide the right experience to our customers with regards to data, voice, and other services so that they have the best service from Vodafone.”

Vodafone Fiji currently has network coverage of over 96 percent while data coverage is 85 percent.

Prasad says two of their towers in Vanua Levu were severely damaged by Tropical Cyclone Yasa and TC Ana.

Prasad says they are hopeful they will be able to rebuild the two towers by end of this month.