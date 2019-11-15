Vodafone records 40% surge in data use

There is a 40 percent increase in data consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic to date.

Vodafone Fiji Chief Executive Ronald Prasad says this data usage continues to grow on a daily basis.

Prasad says taking into account the restrictions on social gathering and travel restrictions, more agencies have resorted to virtual meetings, while some prefer to shop online.

Article continues after advertisement

“Conferencing solution uses more data. People are now getting email access on the go. People are equipping their staff with data connectivity so they can continue working remotely or working all the time. Then you have a lot of people using data applications to entertain themselves whether it be through Facebook or TIK TOK or Netflix, you name it, so every single day, there are more and more people that are coming on board to use data applications.”

Prasad says network connectivity has also been critical during the lockdown as this keeps the economy moving.

He says network companies are facilitating work from home initiatives, online studies for students and also international money transfers through mobile.

Vodafone is currently undertaking a $210million network upgrade and expansion to help meet the growing data demands.