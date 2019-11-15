Vodafone launches Samsung Galaxy S20

Fijians can now have state-of-the-art camera technology at their fingertips thanks to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series mobiel phones.

Local telecommunications giant, Vodafone Fiji launched the S20 series in Suva today.

Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad says they have taken a massive leap forward in resolution and zoom for mobile photography as the S20 series are designed around a revolutionary camera experience.

“S20 series is the new premium smartphone which is introduced by Samsung. So we together with the partners Samsung brought in this new series which is S20, S20 plus and S20 ultra into Fiji first to ensure we give this new devices to our subscribers.”

Customer Heenal Kumar was the first to pre-order the device and was overjoyed to receive her very own S20.

“I was told that it has really good camera facilities with it. With everyone being a reporter these days, I am really sure I will be looking forward to how all that operates as well. I am not into taking a lot of photos but that’s something I can teach myself by myself.”

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 is now the most advanced smart device retailed in Fiji.