Vodafone inward remittance continues to increase

Inward remittance continues to increase in the past months and Vodafone Fiji is expecting to hit the $20m mark by the end of the month.

Vodafone Chief Commercial Officer, Ronald Prasad says the increase can be attributed to the various online platforms they have to facilitate easy means of transactions.

He adds that they have also strategize to cater for the shift in consumer consumption that is caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Vodafone has always been at the forefront bringing the latest technology based solutions for our customers and we have always supported the business community.”

Prasad says the pandemic has had a significant impact on how people travel, shop and do business.