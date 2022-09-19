Vodafone Fiji supports WIB Awards

[Photo: Supplied]

Vodafone Fiji has partnered with the Women in Business Awards for the Senior Manager (Private Sector) Award category.

Vodafone’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ronald Prasad says they’re honoured to be a part of the initiative that recognises and celebrates female excellence in the country.

Vodafone committed to sponsoring $20, 000 towards the annual awards.

Prasad says the WIB Awards is a great opportunity to identify and celebrate the distinguished achievements and leadership demonstrated by women in various public and private sectors as reflected in their distinct innovations and initiatives.

Women in Business, President, Dr. Nur Bano Ali reiterated the sentiments of recognising and championing women, at different stages of their careers, who have made outstanding contributions to advancing the nation.

The WIB “Emeralds and Diamonds” awards night will be held on October 21st in Suva.