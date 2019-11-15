Vodafone Fiji launches “VitiKart”

Mobile Telecommunication Company, Vodafone Fiji while adjusting to the new norm due to COVID-19 – has launched Fiji’s first fledged online Market place “VitiKart”.

Acting Chief Executive Ronald Prasad says “VitiKart” brings together a number of businesses to one online platform that offers a wide range of products for consumers to choose from.

Prasad says the newly launched “VitiKart” e-commerce platform provides end-to-end purchase to deliver service to Fijians.

“Mobile phone users around the country who download the “VitiKart” App will be able to go online, browse and choose from a range of products offered by the various merchants, select any product or number of products and pay for it at the same time.”

Prasad says consumers can pay through Credit Card, Visa Card, Debit Card, or M-Paisa.

In the first phase, merchants that will be offering their products and services on the “VitiKart” platform include Vodafone, Valuefone, Courts & Cybercity, Tappoos, Prouds and Jacks.