Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

Vodafone Fiji appoints new Acting CEO

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 3, 2020 12:26 pm
Vodafone Fiji has appointment Ronald Prasad as acting Chief Executive.

Vodafone Fiji has appointed Ronald Prasad as Acting Chief Executive.

Prasad has over 14 years’ experience in the telecommunications and ICT industry and has been instrumental in the transformation journey to position Vodafone as a trusted and respected ICT solutions provider.

He previously held Chief Commercial and Operating Officer positions in the company and has worked in both the Public and Private sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

Board Chair, Ajith Kodagoda says Prasad has the right set of skills and expertise to take Vodafone Fiji to new heights.

The appointment came into effect on Saturday.

Former CEO Pradeep Lal moves on to his role as Regional Chief Executive, an appointment made in late 2017.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.