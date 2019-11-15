Vodafone Fiji appoints new Acting CEO

Vodafone Fiji has appointed Ronald Prasad as Acting Chief Executive.

Prasad has over 14 years’ experience in the telecommunications and ICT industry and has been instrumental in the transformation journey to position Vodafone as a trusted and respected ICT solutions provider.

He previously held Chief Commercial and Operating Officer positions in the company and has worked in both the Public and Private sectors.

Board Chair, Ajith Kodagoda says Prasad has the right set of skills and expertise to take Vodafone Fiji to new heights.

The appointment came into effect on Saturday.

Former CEO Pradeep Lal moves on to his role as Regional Chief Executive, an appointment made in late 2017.