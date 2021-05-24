Home

Vodafone facilitates $16m in remittances

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 3, 2021 1:00 am

Remittances via Vodafone Fiji’s mobile money platform continue to increase month on month.

Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad says they received around $16m in remittances last month via M-PAiSA which is close to 25 percent of the overall inward money transfers.

“People prefer this mode because it’s very convenient and they are able to get their money on their mobile phones. As soon as the money is transferred, they receive it on their mobile and they are able to transact using that money”.

Prasad says the adoption of their M-PAiSA platform has noted an exponential increase during this pandemic as people seek a convenient mode of payment.

He adds their projections are that remittances and users on M-PAiSA will continue to increase in the next few months.

