Vodafone delivers to cyclone ravaged areas

Vodafone Fiji led by their regional chief executive, Pradeep Lal were amongst the first responders on the ground in the cyclone ravaged areas of Bua province in Vanua Levu to provide relief packs to some of the most affected people.

The team left Suva late Sunday night on the inter-island ferry loaded with three trucks full of relief supplies worth over $100,000.

The packs included essential food items, cooking oil, canned food, biscuits, utensils, beddings, bottled water, candles, mosquito coil, tarpaulins and some basic tools such as hand saw, hammer, pinch bars and nails.

Lal says they are very humbled to be of assistance to the people affected by TC Yasa in their hour of need.

He says th people really appreciated the support, especially the tarpaulins and the basic tools and hardware, which would help them salvage usable roofing iron, timber and other housing material to start rebuilding.