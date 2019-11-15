Vodafone delivers assistance to TC Yasa victims

Vodafone is providing urgent relief assistance to affected families who have lost their homes and belongings during TC Yasa.

Vodafone has activated its “Vodafone Red Alert TC Yasa Relief” initiative, under which 500 cartons of essential food items, basic tools and tarpaulins worth around $100,000 will be distributed to the families.

A team of Vodafone staff and volunteers are currently gathering supplies from various suppliers to a warehouse in Suva to be ready packed for shipping and delivery to victims starting tomorrow.

Vodafone providing urgent relief assistance to affected families [Picture: supplied]

Chief executive Ronald Prasad says Vodafone Fiji remains committed to providing the much-needed connectivity for every Fijian to stay in touch their loved ones through these very difficult times.

Prasad says the network restoration teams are working tirelessly as they navigate through damaged powerlines, fallen trees, and flooded rivers to repair damaged network infrastructure and restore network connectivity.



