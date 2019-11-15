Vodafone benefitting the economy

Vodafone Fiji through its M-paisa app has been contributing significantly to the Fijian economy.

The M-Paisa app has been in existence for the past 10 years and is bringing in an average monthly remittance of $2.2million.

Head of e-Commerce Shailendra Prasad says the m-paisa platform was created to allow easy access for users.

“On the platform we have close to about 550,000 registered users, that’s almost two thirds of the entire population of Fiji. Active monthly users are close to about 127,000, average count of monthly transactions is about 250-251,000 and the total value of the transactions happening in the M-Paisa system is close to about $15 million”.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Capital Development Fund Global Digital Leader Francois Coupienne (Coup-penn) has lauded the work of Vodafone.

“Innovation is a lot of trials, ups and downs, sometimes it works sometimes it doesn’t work but I think the real objective is how do we make sure by learning by doing”.

With the changing lifestyle and the continuous growth in the business environment, Vodafone is eager to pave the way for a much quicker and easier way of doing business.