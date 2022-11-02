Business

Visitors contribute $805 million in five months

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 2, 2022 3:20 pm

Preliminary findings from Fiji’s International Visitor Survey for the period April to August 2022 reveal $805 million in tourism earnings, excluding the air component.

The five months of findings show that visitors spent $271 per person per night, which was up considerably 12% from the average $242 spent in 2019, over the same five months.

The increase in daily spending can be attributed to Australian and US markets spending more in 2022.

Article continues after advertisement

Australian visitors increased spending in 2022, with a 20 percent increase in daily spending of $280 per person per night and total spending up by 18.1 percent.

The visitors from the United States also increased spending in 2022, with an 18 percent increase in daily spending of $386 per person per night and total spending up by 17 percent.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism, Shaheen Ali, says tourism data and trends are an important decision-making tool.

He says the recovery has been fueled by loyal, returning visitors, a growing family market, and visitors staying longer.

FEO happy with voter engagement

Visitors contribute $805 million in five months

US Embassy awards three more grants

Retired school teacher files independent nomination

Witness informs court about former MP’s movements

Tabuya advises voters to choose their candidates

Tiko expresses frustration over failed attempt

Monitor children’s internet use: Tuisawau

Cyber threat becoming advanced: Acting PS

Government invests $23.6m in market infrastructure

Participants show interest in Election Visitor Program

Karan Johar watches Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s Pakistani film in Dubai

North Korea fires missile south of maritime border

How the MCU is Selling Namor as a Badass, Even if He’s Just in His Underwear

Christina Applegate discusses her resolve to finish the final season of ‘Dead To Me’

Iran protests: University students stage sit-down strikes

Flying Fijians after emergency passport for Tela

Waqainabete signs with SD Legion

Second leg of DSL playoff in Ba

Kyiv water supply restored but blackouts remain

Underdog tag for Canada

Port Denarau records profit

Bolsonaro breaks silence, says will follow Brazil’s constitution

Netanyahu poised to win Israeli election

Tributes to Migos rapper shot dead in Houston at 28

Passport issue for Tela, Volavola in

Brady speaks out about divorce from Gisele Bündchen for the first time

Korean police were called hours before deadly crush

Elon Musk says $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick

Actor Kit Connor says he was 'forced' to come out

Bolsonaro breaks silence without acknowledging defeat

Taylor Swift takes over the entire US top 10

Morbi bridge collapse: India PM Modi visits site

Prakash owns two farms: Witness

Damodar tells why she left NFP

Term 4 designed to be a revision period: Kumar

5000 scholarships not fully utilized

Resilience integral to Fiji: DPO North

Brixton shooting: Drill rapper and Deliveroo driver named as victims

North Korea threatens US with 'powerful measures' as joint drills begin

Shangri-La welcomes new resident manager

Chaudhry fires back after being put on notice

Nayacakalou’s answered prayer

Referee safety is paramount says Varman

England reignites hope in T20

Semi-final hopes alive for Sri Lanka

Police officers reminded to be apolitical

Cyber threats a major concern

Man charged for allegedly raping an elderly woman

NFP says comment was against Bainimarama and not Rabuka

Gold Trip wins Melbourne Cup

Takayawa wins bronze for Fiji

APTC Aged Care course recognized under PALM scheme

Kiwis out for revenge

Martin luther King Jr paid Julia Robert's hospital bill when she was born

Blind zones in front of SUVs and trucks can lead to deadly crashes

Drug trafficker’s case adjourned

Authorities charge 1,000 people over Tehran unrest

Mogul Marketing is Drua’s official signage partner

Changes to external examination dates announced

121 children diagnosed with heart disease in the North

Fiji Red Cross Society ready for another cyclone season

Ro Filipe speaks out after exiting SODELPA

Tindall, Moyles and Boy George set for I'm A Celebrity

Man charged with attempted kidnap and assault

Stop being a hypocrite says Radrodro

Suspect arrested after allegedly killing his father

Prasad is in a survival mode says FijiFirst

Kulas to fly Fijian flag in Australia

Defence witness unaware of property owner

Lautoka considers nightlife expansion

Trump Organization’s US tax fraud trial begins

Chaudhry put on notice

Eyes on Gold Trip

The trans icon played by a non-trans star

Consultations with teachers important: Kumar

RLWC top 8 confirmed

Mike Tindall, Boy George and Chris Moyles in line-up

Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's board of directors

PNG books RLWC quarter-final spot

Final stretch to election starts for candidates

Work begins on new Nakasi market

Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster

Kyiv locals queue for water after Russian strikes

Police officers focused on election safety and security

Plans for new Labasa market in progress

Do or die for Bati

Shanghai Disney: Visitors unable to leave without negative COVID test as park shuts

Tech summit to boost technology companies

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji donates $10k to FCS

Australia beats Ireland to boost semi-final hopes

Melbourne Cup set for this afternoon

New locations for campaign material placement

Rabuka keeps on changing tune says FijiFirst

US Supreme Court takes up race-based college admissions

Eight SODELPA members join PA

UK battery firm Britishvolt near collapse as it seeks funding

Men abandon cancer-stricken wives: Akbar

Fuel and LPG prices drop across the board

Northern communities empowered in climate resilience

Media organizations provide clarification

Collapsed India bridge that killed 132 was recently repaired

Expectations high for Fiji 7s

Notice of Nomination approved

Media organizations need to be fair and informative: FijiFirst

Ratu Naiqama amongst those who leave SODELPA

Alleged misuse of funds at FPCU

No room for mistakes says Seaqaqa coach

Speeding, number one killer: ACCF

O’Brien wants another taste of victory with Vow and Declare

Three men arrested for alleged robbery

All Parliament activities halted

Election clock activated

Parents demand accountability as toll rises

Over 690,000 Fijians so far registered to vote

Soro excited for HK 7s debut

Wheels in motion for General Election

Hosts feel pressure of Womens World Cup

Former MP’s matrimony home is Narere: Witness

Man dies following bull attack

Numbers reduced at Melbourne Cup race

Man faces abduction related charges

US orders families of embassy employees to depart Nigeria

Lula da Silva narrowly defeats Jair Bolsonaro

Writ for General Election issued

Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms

Reddy applauds local farmers

Tonga hits record, marking unbeaten run

Lautoka Chamber of Commerce targets membership

Digicel donates $5k to Fiji Cancer Society

ANZ Fiji gives back to community

Chinese workers flee COVID lockdown at iPhone factory

Bros is more than a fancy headline

Kanye West comments on fallout from his antisemitic remarks

Dozens killed as India suspension bridge collapses

Twin blasts kill 100 in capital

‘Black Adam’ takes top spot at box office again

Being a Drua was not in Canakaivata's book

Arsenal add five to return to the top

Spain U17 make it two in a row

Final four confirmed for World Cup

Writ of Election to be issued

First trial done for Archery Fiji

SOE clarifies election blackout period

Many applied for a ticket: FijiFirst

Australia continues to develop Pacific Engagement Visa

Aid increased to Pacific Island countries in 2020

PICs are important trade partners of China

Australia affirms security commitment

Begg rises through the ranks

Bulitavu, Damodar join FijiFirst as Bolaira also named

Ballot paper design same as 2018: Saneem

Fiji Football match officials enhance skills

SODELPA ready to campaign: Gavoka

People’s Alliance calls on voters to make some sacrifice

Bangladesh recover with win

Ministry urges landowners to utilize their land resourcefully

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 30 killed in car bombings in Somalia's capital

England march onto semi-finals

UK museums willing to return skulls to Zimbabwe

Horror as nearly 150 die in Seoul district

Touch Fiji bids for 2026 Youth World Cup

Elections office ready for December 14

Draw barrier conducted for Melbourne Race

Katy Perry explains her eye twitch moment as a ‘party trick’

120,000 parade at Taiwan Pride celebration despite rain

Hailey Bieber Adds a Cheeky Twist to Her Little Black Dress

Election date confirmed

Unity Fiji welcomes the election date

FLP ready for polls

Russia halts grain deal after 'massive attack'

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Being Told to “Move on” From Tristan Thompson

Man, 55, dies in motor vehicle accident

Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87

More than 140 killed in Halloween crowd crush in S Korea

Bati to face New Zealand in quarter-final clash

Wallabies survive Scotland scare

Philips stands out for New Zealand in T20

High demand for Fijian hospitality workers in Australia

Waqabaca was unaware of stroke signs

All Blacks edge Brave Blossoms

Hundreds turn up for Diwali Dhoom

Pillay elected Lautoka Chamber of Commerce President

Leeds surprise Liverpool in dramatic EPL encounter

Fiji finish on top in Melanesian Cup

France is first team to take semi-final spot

Philippines storm floods and mud kill dozens

Teaching, not a last resort: Sayed-Khaiyum

Fiji secures third spot in Melanesian Cup

Survey reveals possible increase in enrolment numbers

Rotuisolia exploring Fijian culture

Crucial match for Black Caps

All Peoples Party announces first set of candidates

Seaqaqa take first lead in Premier Division race

Diwali Dhoom begins on a high note

Kyiv set for longer power cuts after air strikes

Paul Pelosi recovering after hammer attack surgery

Rewa House records fourth consecutive win

Judge orders Meta to pay $10.5M in legal fees to Washington