Visitors contribute $805 million in five months

Preliminary findings from Fiji’s International Visitor Survey for the period April to August 2022 reveal $805 million in tourism earnings, excluding the air component.

The five months of findings show that visitors spent $271 per person per night, which was up considerably 12% from the average $242 spent in 2019, over the same five months.

The increase in daily spending can be attributed to Australian and US markets spending more in 2022.

Australian visitors increased spending in 2022, with a 20 percent increase in daily spending of $280 per person per night and total spending up by 18.1 percent.

The visitors from the United States also increased spending in 2022, with an 18 percent increase in daily spending of $386 per person per night and total spending up by 17 percent.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism, Shaheen Ali, says tourism data and trends are an important decision-making tool.

He says the recovery has been fueled by loyal, returning visitors, a growing family market, and visitors staying longer.