Vision Investments staff commended for quick response

Local businesses are finding alternatives to keep afloat, as the economic impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt.

Vision Investments Limited yesterday announced its profit after tax of over fifteen million dollars, saying this was achieved through quick response by the group.

Group Chairman Dilip Khatri commended staff members of Vision Investments at their annual general meeting for the sacrifices they’ve made during these trying times.

“The group responded quickly and has implemented measures to maintain some level of operating profitability and preserve cash”

Chief Executive PL Munasinghe says there is still uncertainty as to when the crisis will end, and this adds another dimension to the challenges they face.

“The Company’s challenge is to actually make sure we manage this crisis, all the companies are going through this situation”

The company declared an interim dividend of four cents last November, however, the directors have recommended not to declare a final dividend for the year as yet as a precaution to preserve cash during the crisis.