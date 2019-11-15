Virgin Holidays cancels holiday bookings

Virgin Holidays has become the latest travel firm to cancel holidays after new coronavirus lockdown restrictions were imposed.

It said schedules will be cancelled until mid-February, joining similar moves by Tui, Jet2 and Thomas Cook.

The companies said customers would be contacted about their future travel options during what Virgin described as “these extraordinary circumstances”.

Thomas Cook said it will call customers to offer refunds or rebooking.

Tui said it was “cancelling all holidays in line with international travel restrictions”. It added that said customers due to depart from England, Scotland and Wales would be contacted to discuss options.

The company said that customers due to travel from an English airport before mid-February, or from a Scottish or Welsh airport up to 31 January, would not be able to do so.

Those customers will be contacted “in departure date order to discuss their options”, Tui said, which include rebooking “with an incentive”, getting a credit note, or a full refund.