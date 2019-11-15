Virgin Australia cabin crew member tests positive to coronavirus

Virgin Australia has confirmed that a female cabin crew member who tested positive for coronavirus had contact with the public as part of their job.

But the airline refused to reveal what city the crew member is based in or what flight she was on, saying it has a duty to protect her privacy.

A spokeswoman for the company told the ABC that health authorities are working to track down anyone deemed to be at risk from contact.

In a brief statement, Virgin Australia said the woman had been placed in isolation and was receiving medical treatment.

“We have begun the process of determining the contacts of the team member during the time they would likely have been infectious and will be checking in on them regularly to check on their health,” the statement said.

The airline’s operational headquarters are in the Brisbane suburb of Bowen Hills and it has a maintenance base at Brisbane Airport.