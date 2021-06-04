Virgin Atlantic partners with 'flying taxi' company

Virgin Atlantic is exploring whether it could launch a flying taxi service as part of a partnership with Bristol-based Vertical Aerospace.

The airline suggests electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL) could fly from towns to major airports.

Vertical Aerospace is conducting test flights of its aircraft this year.

One expert said the proposal was “less radical” than those of other air taxi companies, but argued there would be challenges ahead.