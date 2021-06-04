Home

Virgin Atlantic partners with 'flying taxi' company

| @BBCWorld
June 12, 2021 11:30 am
A VA-X4 in Virgin Atlantic livery [Source: Virgin Atlantic]

Virgin Atlantic is exploring whether it could launch a flying taxi service as part of a partnership with Bristol-based Vertical Aerospace.

The airline suggests electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL) could fly from towns to major airports.

Vertical Aerospace is conducting test flights of its aircraft this year.

One expert said the proposal was “less radical” than those of other air taxi companies, but argued there would be challenges ahead.

