Virgin Atlantic admits flying near-empty planes

Virgin Atlantic has confirmed it has been forced to operate some near-empty flights after bookings were dented by the coronavirus outbreak.

It is operating the flights to try to retain take-off and landing slots at major airports such as Heathrow.

Under European law, if flights are not operated, slots have to be forfeited.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has written to the European Commission, asking for rules on slot allocation to be relaxed during the outbreak.

Other carriers are thought to be taking similar steps – even reportedly flying so-called “ghost planes” with no passengers on board at all in order to safeguard their presence at major hubs.