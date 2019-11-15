Villagers revive Naividamu Cocoa Project

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy has applauded villagers in the Macuata Province for reviving the Naividamu Cocoa Project.

During his visit to Naividamu Village, the Minister was informed that villagers had restarted the project on a seven acre land.

He was told the project had already harvested and sold 26kg of wet cocoa beans.

Dr Reddy says the Naividamu Cocoa Project was similar to the Nawailevu Cocoa Project which was abandoned some 30 years ago.

The Minister was also informed of other projects the village was actively participating in such as the production of Virgin Coconut Oil and rice.

The Minister has assured the villagers that government will provide technical assistance so they can increase the production and supply to the local market.