Villagers part of Fiji Marriott Academy

Forty candidates from villages in Nadroga will begin their training in the hospitality sector under the Fiji Marriott Academy.

This is after the resort launched its training academy in Momi Bay today.

General Manager Silvano Dressino encouraged participants to take advantage of the opportunities and learn as much as they could about one of the world’s fastest-growing industries.

Dressino urged those that have been picked to remain focused on the task ahead in the next 8–10 weeks.

“So what do I need from you, I need passion, I need your commitment, I need from you that you are dedicated to making that work. What can we give you, future jobs in the different departments.”

The entrants are from Tau Village, Nakorokula Village, Kunuba Village, and Lomawai Village.

Tui Nalolo Ratu Kini Vosailagi also told those present that they needed to be honest in their work and punctual during the training.

A total of 152 applications were received for the training academy.

Following the training, participants are not restricted to apply for a job at the Marriott Resort.

The academy will bear all costs and also provide daily transportation.