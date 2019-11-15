Vessels refitting works halted due to COVID-19

The Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries has had to halt re-fitting works for most of their vessels due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Fiji Ports Chief Executive Vajira Piyasena says most of the regional vessels cancelled their bookings while local vessels were unable to pay for refit works due to financial constraints.

Piyasena says they are also working on the maintenance of the slipway to ensure that it’s ready when operation normalizes.

“We are focusing on at this time for the rehabilitation of the slipway which is long overdue so some staff will be working on fabricating this new cradle, for the slipway undergoing underway repairs until further notice. So during the slack period, we are doing repair and maintenance work.”

Piyasena says they have had to divert their focus to fabrication and heavy industry works to keep them going.

Last year, the Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries re-fitted over 100 vessels.