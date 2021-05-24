Home

Business

Vendors to save money as stall fees waived

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 28, 2021 12:10 pm

The majority of market vendors in Nadi and Lautoka have stated that from next month, they will be able to save a few dollars as stall fees will be waived for 1 year.

Namaka market vendor Angie Prasad says this means a lot to them as the business has been stagnant for the past few months now.

“It will save a lot of money actually for me I’m using 12 tables and it’s $12 a day which means I’m going to save a lot of money during this hard time.”

Prasad says with stalls now free, a few vendors that had stopped selling at the market as they were not able to pay for their tables, will now be able to come back.

Lautoka Market Vendors Association President, Filomena O’Neil however says for them there’s mixed reactions in relation to fees being waived.

O’Neil says that some vendors are worried that this could mean the council will dictate decisions at the market.

She adds while some are happy with the decision others are still willing to pay for the stall fees.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says an allocation of $2.6 million will reduce the operational cost and put more money in the pockets of vendors.

